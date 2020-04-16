NORRIDGEWOCK – Diane M. Gogan of Norridgewock passed away peacefully on April 12, 2020 at Oak Grove Nursing Home in Waterville. Diane was proud of being a mother, wife, grandmother, sister and aunt. She was born on August 28, 1933 in Dixmont. Her parents were Corrinne Harris Shea and William W. Shea.She was raised by her beloved grandmother. She graduated from Lawrence High School. On March 18, 1951 she married the love of her life, Donald H. Gogan. She and her husband raised five children. Diane and her family lived in Maryland for several years before moving back to Maine. Diane was a loving person who was very proud of her family. She loved to volunteer when she could and help anyone in need. She loved being a substitute teacher for the Lawrence school system for many years. Diane was an avid reader, she loved to travel and her favorite place to go was Maryland to visit her family and friends. She is survived by her three sons, Lee Gogan and wife Karen of Maryland and their children Sean and wife Amanda, Melissa and fiancé Rob, Matthew and fiancé Joelle, all of Maryland; David Gogan of Norridgewock; Dwayne Gogan and wife Carol of New Hampshire and their children Michael Gogan of New Hampshire and Kayla (Carter) Gogan and fiancé Alexis of Saco; the late Dale Gogan; daughters, Shannon Gogan and Heather Fermo, Dawn Kapitan and husband Mike of Pennsylvania and children, and Joey Gogan; sisters, Jean, Wanda, Cheryle, Pat and Brenda, brothers, Grayden, Scott ,Danny, and Craig, brother in-law, Walter Gogan and his wife Reno from Winslow; 11 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Travis Leary and wife Crystal of Clinton. Diane was predeceased by her husband Donald Gogan; daughter Deborah L. Gogan, son Dale Gogan; and grandson Keith Gogan.The Gogan Family would like to thank the staff at Oak Grove Nursing and Hospice care for the kindness and caring for our mother in her time of need.A private memorial service will be held at the Veteran Cemetery in Augusta at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a Food pantry of your choice.Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a Food pantry of your choice

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous