AUGUSTA – Joan L. Giroux, 88, of Nazarene Drive, died April 5, 2020, at Alfond Center for Health after a brief illness. She was born in Lewiston on Jan. 29, 1932, the daughter of Ovila Lavoie and Lina (Piteau) Lavoie.Joan moved with her parents to Augusta as a child, then attended St. Augustine School and graduated from the Presentation of Mary Academy in Nashua, N.H.A true force of nature, Joni (as she liked to be called) will be remembered by everyone who was lucky enough to know her. If she had an opinion on something (and really, there were no “ifs” about that), you would know; as she would be the first to tell you, “If it’s on my mind, I have to say it.” But she will be equally remembered for her sense of humor, her infectious and generous spirit, and her can-do attitude. All these gifts made her a much-loved person, and they had everything to do with her success in life. But perhaps her most enduring—and endearing—legacy will be her love of life, her love of people, and her knack for making everything fun. To her, strangers truly were friends she simply hadn’t met yet; she would walk into a room of people she didn’t know and walk out delighted with the new connections she had made. If she went on a day trip, along the way she almost always ran into someone she knew. She even became a pen pal of a restaurant server after a memorable, laugh-filled meal. She was lucky enough to visit Hawaii (her favorite place) more than once, and she enjoyed going to Fenway Park several times a year to watch her beloved Red Sox, being lucky enough to have a photo taken with Jerry Remy and the World Series trophy after the team’s historic 2004 win.Before her retirement, she owned and operated Giroux Agency in Augusta, later partnering with Carolyn Perry to form the Giroux & Perry Real Estate Agency, which they ran together for nearly two decades. During those years and before, she achieved many high offices and earned numerous accolades, among them Maine Realtor of the Year, Southern Kennebec Valley Realtor of the Year (in 1980 and again in 1989), President of the Southern Kennebec Valley Board of Realtors, President-Elect of the Kennebec Valley Chamber of Commerce, Regional Vice President of the Maine Association of Realtors, Second Vice Chairman of the St. Augustine Federal Credit Union (now KVFCU) Board of Directors, Corporator of Kennebec Savings Bank, Advisory Board Member of Dirigo Bank, Regional Province Director of the National Council of Catholic Women, State President of the Maine Diocesan Council of Catholic Women, President of the Ladies of Ste. Anne at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Regent of the Daughters of Isabella, Charter President of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church Women’s Club, City Chairman for the American Cancer Society’s annual fundraising drive, and board member of the Capital Area Realtor Women.Joan’s husband, Arthur O. Giroux, predeceased her on Oct. 20, 2013. Surviving is her daughter, Michelle E. Giroux of Augusta, her son, David R. Giroux of Augusta; her granddaughter, Ashley C. Giroux of Readfield; and several cousins.There are no visiting hours planned. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Augustine Catholic Church at a later date, with burial in Holy Family Cemetery, Augusta.Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME. Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.plummerfh.com.

