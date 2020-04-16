CLINTON – John “Jack” S. Rogers, 68, passed away April 12, 2020 unexpectedly at his home in Clinton. He was born June 20, 1951 in Waterville, the son of Robert “Bob” and Barbara (Jones) Rogers.He graduated from Lawrence High School in 1969 then attended Central Maine Vocational Technical Institute, graduating in 1971. On June 26, 1971, he married his high school “sweatheart” Linda Grard in Clinton.He was employed by Country Kitchen, was co-owner of Rogers Brothers Farm in Clinton, and sole proprietor of Hoofs ‘R’ US as a Bovine Podiatrist. He enjoyed weekly “town meetings” at Clinton Variety and was Vice President of the Lawrence Football Boosters from 1996 to 1998.Jack loved spending time with his children and grandchildren and he attended all their athletic events; he never missed a game. He enjoyed fishing with his family and gambling. While running his hoof trimming business he enjoyed visiting all the local farms but the Flood Farm held a special place in his heart; he loved his farm family. Jack is survived by his wife of 48 years, Linda (Grard) Rogers of Clinton; two sons, Robert Rogers and wife Bonnie of Clinton, Jacob Rogers and wife Sarah of Clinton, daughter, Shawna (Rogers) Robinson and husband Ryan of Clinton; grandchildren, Alli Elizabeth Tulley and husband Connor of Waterville, Logan Rogers of Clinton, McKenna Rogers of Clinton, Kaden Dyer of Troy, Colt Robinson of Clinton, Anna Rogers of Clinton, Isabell Rogers of Clinton; two sisters, Edith (Rogers) Scott and husband Ralph “Sonny” of Florida, Judy (Rogers) Russell and husband Pete of Fairfield, brother, Matt “Gump” Rogers and wife Dorothy of Atkinson, two sisters-in-law, Lorraine Buker and husband Roger of Winslow, Dorothy Trahan of Clinton, two brothers-in-law, Arnold Grard and wife Virginia of Fairfield, Rick Grard of Benton; and countless cousins, nieces and nephews that he loved. He was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Barbara Rogers. He thoroughly enjoyed meeting with his extended family every other year as they gathered for Thanksgiving at the Clinton Snowmobile Club.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Life long friends Tim and Missy Gerow, owners of Clinton Variety, have organized a community memorial drive by on Saturday, April 18, at 4:00 p.m. Community members will gather on the Hill Road and make their way down the Rogers Road.The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Anthony Barton and his father Rick Barton, the rest of the Clinton Rescue Department as well as Clinton Police Department and Officer Phil DeLuca.Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.In lieu of flowers,friends wishing maymake donations inJack’s memory to:Make-A-WishAttn: “Ring Family Event”66 Mussey Rd.Scarborough, ME 04074Donations will go towards granting local wishes

