ST. ALBANS – Ralph C. McFarland, 97, was called home Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Sebasticook Valley Hospital in Pittsfield surrounded by his family. He was born in Troy on March 24, 1923, the son of the late Harold and Maude (Howes) McFarland.He attended Troy school and then later graduated from Unity High School. He served in World War II in the US Army until his honorable discharge. He marched in many of the Veteran’s Day Parades. Moving forward in life, he was a mechanic for Karam Motor Company in Pittsfield as well as L & H Chevrolet, retiring from Cianbro Corporation as a heavy equipment mechanic for twelve years.Ralph was a rare character, a quiet man, with lots of memorable stories to tell, and so many teasing ways that would make you laugh. He enjoyed the great outdoors, camping, fishing, hunting, and golfing. He also enjoyed going up to the blueberry field picking along with gardening. He was a Boy Scout Master in Burnham for five years. Ralph was a dedicated member of the Grange for many years. On Thursday, Oct. 16, 2014 he was presented with The Boston Post Cane where family attended. He also received a framed certificate and a copy of the St. Albans 200th Anniversary Book for being the oldest male resident of St. Albans. Ralph shared the title of Grand Marshall in 2016 riding during the St. Albans Festival Parade.Ralph is survived by his wife of 70 years, Daureen (Gullifer) McFarland of St Albans; son Rodney and wife Rochelle of St Albans, daughter Sherri-Lynn Rogers and fiancé Joe Lessard of Pittsfield, daughter-in-law Mona McFarland of Newport; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents; siblings; son, Richard McFarland; and grandson, Justin Rogers.A graveside service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.

