WINSLOW – Robert M. Lemieux, 82, passed away on April 10, 2020. He was born on Dec. 30, 1937 to Vincent L. and Blanche M. (Patenaude) Lemieux in North Vassalboro.Bob was a 1957 Graduate of Winslow High School and attended St. John the Baptist Church in Winslow. He worked for Duratherm Window Corp in North Vassalboro, where was the first employee hired by Phil Cole in May of 1967, when it was known as Cole’s Mills. Bob worked at Duratherm for over 40 years, retiring on Jan. 10, 2008. He had a passion for gardening, fishing and especially hunting.Bob is survived sons, Robert L. and Lynda Lemieux and their daughters Keryn, Lyra and Alyssa and great-grandson Eliot; Steven R. Lemieux and his children, Josh, Jessi and Ben; and Kenneth L. and Pam Lemieux and their children Elizabeth and Alexander;as well as his siblings, Gerard Lemieux, Mary Westberg, and James Lemieux.Bob is predeceased by his parents, Blanche and Vincent; and his brothers, Joseph J. Lemieux and Vincent X. Lemieux.The family would like to give special thanks to Sheila, Shirley and Sandra for all of their loving care given to Bob over the years.No formal services are planned. Please visit www.veilleuxfuneralhome.com to share your condolences and memories with Bob’s family. In lieu of flowers donations in Robert’s memory may be sent to:Vassalboro Fire Dept.PO Box 129N. Vassalboro, ME 04966

