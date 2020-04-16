PITTSFIELD – Waneta E. Withee, 85, died unexpectedly April 13, 2020 at a Pittsfield hospital following a short period of ill health. She was born in Oakfield June 29, 1934, the daughter of Marshall G. and Virgie (Shorey) Lawler. She graduated as Salutatorian of her class at Harmony High School.Waneta worked at Dexter Shoe for over 28 years working as a floor runner and a stitcher. She was married to Gordon Withee who predeceased her.Waneta was a member of the Pleasant Street Christian Church in Corinna. She also was the former leader of the Junior Church at the St. Albans Union Church for 12 years. She is survived by two sons, Johnnie Neal of Hartland, Douglas Neal of St. Albans, two daughters, Wanda Neal Goodrow of Corinth, Bonnie Neal Moreau of Raymond, N.H.; one brother James Lawler of Harmony; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by three sisters Eva Butler, Freda Fanjoy, Alice Harriman, seven brothers, Frank, Freeland, Maurice, George, Charles, Earl, and Hector.She is also survived by her stepchildren, three stepdaughters and their husbands, Lisa and Peter Nagle of Farmington, Hydie and Steve Lawson of Dexter, and Joanie Bussonneault of Windham, two stepsons and their wives, John and Cathy Withee of Florida, John and Jen Hanson of Palmyra; nine stepgrandchildren; 13 stepgreat-grandchildren.Memorial services will be conducted when restrictions have been lifted and her family and friends can gather together for services. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Brown funeral Home and Cremation Service Center, 34 High Street, Newport, ME. To sign and online guest book and leave written condolences please visit: www.PhilipBrownFuneralHome.com Friends who wish may make memorial donations to: the Pleasant Street Christian Church in Corinna, Maine

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous