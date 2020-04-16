SULLIVAN – A 33-year-old Sullivan man died Tuesday night when the vehicle he was traveling in crashed on Tunk Lake Road.
John-Michael Boucar, a passenger in the vehicle that crashed, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Maine State Police. Troopers were called to the scene in Hancock County just after 11 p.m.
Another person, whom police did not identify, was taken to a hospital.
Speed may have been a factor in the crash, according to police.
The accident is under investigation. Anyone with information about the crash should contact the state police at 973-3700.
