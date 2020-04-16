How long do you think the people of the state of Maine and the United States will tolerate their rights being trampled?

It’s historical fact and a fact of human nature that we scramble to government for security when things go wrong, but seldom do the people take into consideration of the price for that security. We so quickly give up our rights without batting an eyelash, and today there is a good reason for it — we have no idea what our rights are. We are no longer taught this in school, and it is not discussed in the public conversation.

In fact, there is no public conversation that is geared toward liberty; it is all about one party of government or another and how bad they are. Celebrated writer from the past H.L. Mencken wrote: “The whole practical aim of politics is to keep the populace alarmed — and hence clamorous to be led to security — by menacing it with an endless series of hobgoblins, all of them imaginary.”

While COVID-19 is not imaginary, it’s ferocity is. Never in the past have we let “experts” suspend our lives with no factual data. Look for yourself, they have no data to show how many have it, and that is why in the end they will be shown wrong and your rights, which should be absolute and precious, will have been trampled for vanity alone.

Brad Dyer

Carthage

