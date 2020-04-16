After being stranded in the Cape Verde Islands off the coast of Africa for the last few weeks, Waterville City Councilor Flavia Oliveira, D-Ward 2, is back in the U.S.

Oliveira, 36, is in quarantine for two weeks in Rhode Island and will be tested for the coronavirus before returning to Waterville and her four children, she said.

“I’m definitely looking forward to going back,” she said Thursday in a phone interview. “The first thing I want to do is hug my kids and be close to them — that’s my number one thing.”

Oliveira traveled March 3 to Cape Verde Islands, where she grew up, to visit family, especially her grandmother, who was ill. She was to have returned to the U.S. on March 17, but the U.S. Embassy there canceled flights, she said. After that, Oliveria sought help from the Embassy in getting back home and officials there seemed responsive, but it just did not happen.

Then Hilary Koch of Waterville got involved, Oliveira said.

“She actually contacted the Embassy in Cape Verde and she contacted U.S. Sen. Angus King’s office and his assistant contacted the Embassy,” Oliveria recalled. “That’s when things started moving along a lot faster. After that, they had this emergency flight come and pick us up.”

Oliveira was on the island of Praia, one of 15 islands in Cape Verde. She and 12 other U.S. citizens on the island boarded a large Utopia Airlines plane April 10 and they stopped in several other countries before landing in Washington, D.C., she said. There were many people on the plane, according to Oliveira.

“We flew for 24 hours — it was a whole day,” she said.

After arriving in Washington, D.C., she then flew to Rhode Island, where she is staying in an apartment in Central Falls until she is able to get tested for coronavirus and then, hopefully, return to Waterville.

“I’m so grateful for all the work that they did,” Oliveria said of Koch, a member of the Waterville Charter Commission, and King’s office.

The Cape Verde archipelago, or group of islands, is in the Atlantic Ocean, about 350 miles off the western coast of Africa.

There are 10 Cape Verde islands, nine of which are inhabited, and five islets. They were discovered and settled by the Portuguese in the 15th century.

Oliveira in March first went to Sal, a tourist destination, but when coronavirus was ramping up around the world, she was sent to the island of Praia, the capital and largest city of Cape Verde, which has fewer tourists. Praia is on the southern coast of Santiago island.

Oliveira said Thursday that when she left Praia for the U.S., three cases of coronavirus were reported on that island. She said streets were shut down there and the army was patrolling. After she left Cape Verde, she heard that the coronavirus cases there had increased.

It was only after she arrived back in the U.S. and saw the empty airports and national guardspeople at the Rhode Island airport that the reality of what is happening here became clear.

“When I got to the airports and saw the ghost towns, that’s when it really sunk in,” she said. “Everything is just sinking in. I’m staying inside the house and taking precautions, washing my hands and social distancing. I feel like this is a new lifestyle.”

While Central Falls is a nice, small town, she can’t wait to return to Waterville, her home, she said.

“I’ll be really excited to be back in Maine with the fresh air. It feels different. There’s nothing like Maine.”

Oliveira, who was elected to the City Council in November, is an intern with Maine Equal Justice, a nonprofit civil legal aid and economic equal justice organization. Its mission is to increase economic security, opportunity and equity by advocating for public policies in the Legislature and governmental agencies; providing direct legal services and representation through impact litigation on systemic issues; and partnering with diverse, low-income communities and agencies through outreach, organizing and education.

She said she has stayed in touch with the organization, which is holding her job for her.

Oliveira was able to attend, remotely, a recent City Council meeting, as well as a council budget review session.

Related Headlines Waterville city councilor stuck in Cape Verde Islands

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: