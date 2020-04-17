WATERVILLE — The Alfond Youth Center is hosting virtual swim lessons and virtual baseball clinics via Facebook.

Aquatics team members are posting YMCA V6 program’s home swim lessons and challenges on Facebook to keep swimmers engaged during this time.

Check in weekly to take on the challenge and film yourself, then share your videos with us on Facebook.

The Colby Mules Baseball team is here to challenge you on Facebook, Instagram @mulesbaseball and with us @club_aycc. Film yourself completing the challenge then post on Facebook and tag the AYCC and the Mules.

