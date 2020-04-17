PORTLAND — Due to the coronavirus pandemic and based upon a recommendation by Maine Education Commissioner Pender Makin, all Maine Catholic schools will continue to deliver learning remotely through the end of the 2019-20 school year.
“This is obviously a difficult recommendation to accept but, as always, the safety of everyone in our school communities is our primary concern,” said Marianne Pelletier, superintendent of Maine Catholic Schools. “This is especially disappointing for the seniors at Saint Dominic Academy and Cheverus High School. We are working to develop creative ways in which we can provide these hard-working students with the end-of-year recognition they deserve.”
The schools overseen by the Office of Maine Catholic Schools are All Saints School in Bangor, Holy Cross School in South Portland, St. Brigid School in Portland, Saint Dominic Academy, St. James School in Biddeford, St. John’s Catholic School in Brunswick, St. John Regional Catholic School in Winslow, St. Michael School in Augusta, and St. Thomas School in Sanford. In addition, Cheverus High School in Portland will also provide distance learning through the end of the school year.
For more information about Maine Catholic schools, visit mainecatholicschools.com.
