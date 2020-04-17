MADISON – Fred H. Taylor, 96, passed peacefully to the light of God and his angels in heaven on Tuesday, March 7, 2020, at 4:14 a.m., held in loving prayer by his many friends and family. He was born on Sept. 9, 1923 in Anson, a son of Hazen Taylor and Keturah M. (Manter) Taylor who owned Taylor’s Drug Store on Main Street. Fred enjoyed playing the trumpet and bugle he played in the Madison High School marching band until he graduated in 1941. He continued to play the trumpet in The Madison Town Band for many years. He was a very hard worker and enjoyed his work. He worked at the Hilton Dairy Farm and he was a machinist for General Electric in Somersworth, N.H. for 34 years until his retirment in 1988. He married his high school sweetheart, Marguerite Breault Taylor (predeceased); they enjoyed working together at Taylor’s Soda Fountain while they were in high school. After high school the couple joined the military. Marguerite in the Navy and Fred in the Army Air Core. They both proudly served their country and were both veterans of WWII. Fred was stationed in England and North Africa during this period. They married in 1945 and enjoyed 64 wonderful years together before Marguerite’s passing on Oct. 5, 2010. His second wife was Beatrice Merrill of Madison. She was an old family friend he had known since he was in high school. Fred and Bea attended Christ Community Fellowship Church in Madison of which they were the oldest members; the community remembers them fondly. They loved going to country music concerts and senior luncheon events locally and continued to attend many gatherings at the family cottage, Rocky Point, on Embden Pond. Sadly, Bea passed away on July 1, 2018. Fred was never a stranger to anyone he met, he loved his family and friends with a generous light heart and with kindness. In his free time, Fred enjoyed working on cars, walking every day, hiking, boating and snowmobiling. Family and friends loved to hear his many stories about his life in Maine and New Hampshire. Fred was predeceased by his sister, Althea Taylor Pease and her husband; his granddaughter, Connie. He is survived by his daughters, Carolyn Meredith of Quakertown, Pa. and Cindy Taylor Clark of Embden; his grandsons, John Pease of Freeport and Robert Pease of North Berwick, his granddaughters, Brenda and Sherry Meredith of Pennsylvania and Theresa Clark of Minneapolis, Minn. and Jessica Clark of Portland, Ore.; his stepdaughter, Annette Merrill Whitney of South Paris and stepsons, Michael Merrill of San Antonio and David Merrill of Panton, Vt.; and his brother-in-law, Richard Pease of Starks. There will be a service to celebrate Fred’s Life at Christ Community Fellowship Church in Madison with Pastor Tobin Curtis presiding after the COVID-19 pandemic has ended. It will be followed by a burial at Forest Hill Cemetery in Madison. Date and time to be announced. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Homes and Cremation Services in Madison and Bingham.To leave a condolence for the family, share a memory, view the online obituary and to share service and obituary information on social media please visit our website at www.gibersonfuneralhome.com

