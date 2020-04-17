HALLOWELL – Robert K. Nason, 77, of Hallowell passed away April 14, 2020 at his home. He was born in Gardiner Jan. 20, 1943, the son of Kenneth G. Nason, KIA WWII, and Pauline (Dodge) Golden. He was predeceased by his parents and stepfather Robert J. Golden. He was also predeceased by wife, Sarah J. (Marriner) Nason and his daughter, Suzanne Sarah Nason. Bob attended Gardiner High School where he met Sarah, taking her on a first date to a Gardiner Armory dance. They married in 1964. Later that year, Bob started his career as a teller and, later, branch manager at Commercial Bank and Trust, Burlington, Mass. He moved the family back to Maine in 1972, so his three children could be closer to their grandparents. That same year, he and Sarah bought a house in Hallowell and he began working for the State of Maine. Initially as an auditor with the Dept of Education and then with MDOT until his 2005 retirement. He spent the first eight years of retirement caring for Sarah, who had suffered a stroke. After her passing, he spent time traveling with his sons and relaxing at the family’s Cobbossee Lake camp.Throughout his life, Bob enjoyed traveling. Hawaii, Quebec City and Las Vegas were some of his favorites. He also loved Hallowell and his “antique” Union Street house, a gathering point for friends and relatives on Old Hallowell Day.He devoted time as Hall-Dale Little League’s president, served as a city counselor and was active with the Hallowell Citizen’s Initiative Committee to restore the old fire station’s tower. Bob also enjoyed attending Kennebec Historical Society presentations with brother Peter. He did the newspaper crossword puzzle every morning and usually found a lotto ticket to scratch at some point during the day. He is survived by two sons, Ken and wife Joelle of Dracut, Mass. and Eric with partner Dottie Perry of Hallowell. He is also survived by three sisters and a brother, Carolyn Goggin of West Gardiner, Janine Brown and husband Ted of Paradise, Ariz., Trish Lorenz and husband Al of Brewer, and Peter Golden and wife Noreen residing in Oakland. Bob was also enjoyed the company of his cousins, nieces and nephews as well as BFF Jillian Golden.A celebration of Robert’s life will be held at a later time. Memories may be shared, and an online guestbook signed at familyfirstfuneralhomes.comArrangements have been made through Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, Maine.Memorial Contributions:Fire Tower Reserve FundPO Box 446Hallowell, ME 04347-0446 or: Kennebec Historical SocietyPO Box 5582Augusta, ME 04332-5582

