The Town of Skowhegan recently announced spring leaf/brush pickup will begin Tuesday, April 21, according to a news release from Gregory A. Dore, road commissioner.

To ensure storm drain systems continue to work properly and do not become plugged with leaves and brush, the Skowhegan Public Works Department will pick up leaves on the following street, which have curbing and storm drainage systems:

• Tuesday, April 21, streets west of Main Street on streets between North and Madison avenues;

• Wednesday, April 22, streets west of Madison Avenue;

• Thursday, April 23, streets east of Main Street;

• Friday, April 24, streets east of North Avenue;

• Monday, April 27, streets between North and Madison avenues;

• Tuesday, April 28, streets west of Main Street;

• Wednesday, April 29, streets west of Madison Avenue;

• Thursday, April 30, streets east of Main Street; and

• Friday, May 1, streets east of North Avenue.

The pick up of leaves and brush will continue with this schedule as long as the weather permits.

Those who live on one of these streets, should separate leaves and brush and rake it beyond to the edge of the road, but not so far as to impede traffic. Residents also can dispose of leaves at the Town‘s Transfer Station facility for composting at 29 Transfer Station Drive.

For more information, call 474-6911.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: