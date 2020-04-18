PORTLAND — Drive-through confessions continue to be offered in more than 20 Maine communities. Guidelines from the state will be strictly adhered to at all of the sites, according to a news release from Dave Guthro, communications director, Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland.

A list of the opportunities, listed below alphabetically by city/town, will be updated as changes are made or new confession sites are added at portlanddiocese.org. In addition, the diocese’s Coronavirus Response page is updated daily with new faith opportunities, updates, announcements, and more at portlanddiocese.org.

• Augusta: Confessions will be offered from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 18, in the parking lot of St. Augustine Church, 75 Northern Ave.

• Bangor: Confessions will be offered from 11 a.m. to noon and 2-3 p.m. every Saturday in the parking lot of St. John Church, 217 York St.

• Biddeford: Priests of Good Shepherd Parish will offer confession from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturdays in the parking lot of St. Joseph Church, 178 Elm St.

• Calais: The Rev. Kevin Martin, pastor of St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish, will offer confession from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 18, and from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, April 19, in the parking lot of Immaculate Conception Church, 31 Calais Ave.

• Falmouth: The Parish of the Holy Eucharist will offer drive-thru confessions from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays at Holy Martyrs of North America Church, 266 Foreside Road.

• Farmington: The Rev. Paul Dumais will hear drive-thru confessions from 4 to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at St. Joseph Church, 133 Middle St. Drive through the carport at the parish hall, and Dumais will come out of the hall and hear confessions through the passenger side window of vehicle.

• Gardiner: Confessions will be offered from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 18, in the parking lot of St. Joseph Church, 110 School St.

• Gray: Confessions will be offered from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays in the parking lot of St. Gregory Church, 24 North Raymond Road.

• Greenville: The Rev. Aaron Damboise will offer the sacrament of reconciliation in a drive-through format at 3 p.m. Saturdays at Holy Family Church, 145 Pritham Ave.

• Houlton: The Kent Ouellette will offer drive-through confessions from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 19, at St. Mary of the Visitation Church, 112 Military St.

• Jay: Curbside confession will be available from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at St. Rose of Lima Church,1 Church St. Drive up Church Street and park at the side entrance of the church. The Rev. Paul Dumais will come out of the side entrance and hear confessions through the passenger side window of vehicle.

• Limerick: Confessions will be offered from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturdays at St. Matthew Church, 19 Dora Lane. There will be a chair if someone wants to get out of their car to go to confession, but if they can’t get out of the car, the priests will come over to the passenger side window to hear their confession. If there is more than one person in the car, then the others will have to step out.

• Old Town: The Rev. Kyle Doustou will offer confession in a drive-through format at 3 p.m. Saturdays, April 18 and 25, in the Holy Family Church parking lot, Brunswick Street.

• Sabattus: The Rev. Seamus Griesbach will offer the sacrament of reconciliation in a drive-through format from the window of the rectory, located next to the Our Lady of the Rosary Parish sign on 131 High St. Confessions will be offered 4-6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 3-5:30 p.m. Saturdays. Confessors need only drive up the driveway, keep their window down, and read informational signs while they wait.

• Sanford: Confessions will be offered from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturdays in front of the rectory at Notre Dame Church, 10 Payne St. There will be a chair set up under a tent, but if penitents can’t get out of the car, the priests will come over to the passenger side window to hear their confession. If there is more than one person in the car, then the others will have to step out.

• Windham: The Rev. Lou Phillips will be available to hear confessions 3-3:30 p.m. Saturdays from the back porch of the Our Lady of the Perpetual Help rectory, 919 Roosevelt Trail.

• Winslow: Confessions will be offered from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 18, in the parking lot of St. John the Baptist Church, 26 Monument St.

• Winthrop: Confessions will be offered 3-4 p.m. Saturday, April 18, in the parking lot of St. Francis Xavier Church, 130 Route 133.

• Yarmouth: Confessions will be offered 2:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays at Sacred Heart Church, 326 Main St.

In addition, confession also will be available at Parish of the Precious Blood in Caribou by calling the rectory at 498-2536 and All Saints Parish in Brunswick by calling 725-2624.

