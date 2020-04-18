The Maine Tourism Association is offering free membership through July for any business in Maine, according to a news release Alison P. Sucy, chief operating officer and director of Government Affairs & Communications of the association.

“We want to provide a service for Maine’s tourism businesses that are struggling right now. We want to be sure they have access to all the information they need to survive this extremely difficult time. There is so much information out there about loan programs, unemployment, health and safety, and new business regulations and restrictions. The association is in constant communication with the Maine Office of Tourism, the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development, the Maine Department of Labor, our federal delegation, and the U.S. Travel Association to get answers and share them with our members,” said Tony Cameron, the chief executive officer of the association, according to the release.

Businesses can go to mainetourism.com/membership/join to sign up, with no payment information required, from now through July 1. At that time, they can choose to whether or not continue their membership. For the next three months, they will receive all MTA communications, a listing on the MTA website, and other membership benefits.

“MTA is Maine’s largest statewide tourism organization and the only one that represents all aspects of tourism. We don’t want any business miss out on important resources because they can’t afford membership dues,” said Cameron.

The association is the largest tourism association in the state, made up of members that provide traditional tourism interests such as lodging, restaurants, camps, campgrounds, retail establishments, amusements, and cultural and heritage attractions, as well as chambers of commerce, realtors, financial institutions, and any business that benefits from a strong tourism industry.

In addition to providing marketing and legislative benefits for its members, the association produces the state’s official travel planner, Maine Invites You, and the state map. It also operates seven State Visitor Information Centers (Kittery, Yarmouth, Fryeburg, Hampden North and South, Houlton, and Calais).

