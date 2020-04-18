AUGUSTA – Alan Wolman, 69, of Skowhegan, formerly of Waterville and Fairfield passed away on the day of his 69th birthday on April 15, 2020, after a battle with cancer. He was born in Waterville, the son of Myrtle (Arnovitz) Wolman and the late Gordon Wolman. He was the beloved brother of Gale Ann (Wolman) Merle (and the late Stuart Merle), and Larry Wolman and his wife, Nilda (Amaro). He was the uncle of Jeremy Merle and his wife, Jessica, Andrew Merle and his wife, Martha, and Sarah Wolman, for whom he had a special fondness. He is also survived by two grandnieces, Taylor and Violet Merle, and a grandnephew, Bennett Merle. Alan attended Coburn Classical Institute in Waterville, as well as Clarkson University and the University of Maine. Alan was devoted to his two dogs, Dalton and Hagen, with whom he shared his home in the countryside of Skowhegan. He derived great pleasure from watching them roam on his vast property. He also had interests in various species of birds and nature in general. He was an outdoorsman who thoroughly enjoyed tending to his prolific vegetable garden and his many beautiful flowers. Alan had varied interests in sports as well. He was an avid golfer, often playing daily at Waterville Country Club well into the fall. In addition, he took up croquet as a young adult and competed in several tournaments that resulted in his receiving the title of National Amateur Coquet Champion. Alan had a curious intellect and enjoyed reading and philosophical conversations. Alan was in the family business at Wolman Steel Company for many years, and subsequently at Kodiak Steel Company until his retirement a few years ago. He was affiliated with Beth Israel Congregation in Waterville and enjoyed holiday gatherings with his family. Funeral services are limited to family because of the corona virus. Arrangements provided by Portland Jewish Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy in Alan’s memorymay be made to theWaterville AreaHumane Society100 Webb RoadWaterville, ME 04901or hswa.org, or to the charity of your choice.

