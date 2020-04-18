HALLOWELL – Carolyn E. Tozier, 86, of Hallowell, died peacefully on Thursday April 9, 2020 at MaineGeneral Rehabilitation at Graybirch. She was born in Augusta on March 21, 1934, the daughter of Raymond and Frances (Crockett) Ward. Carolyn graduated from Cony High School, class of 1952. She married William Tozier of Unity on Sept. 26, 1953 at the Green Street United Methodist Church in Augusta. She was retired from the State of Maine, Bureau of Motor Vehicles as Chief of Dealer Licensing. Carolyn was a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Rose of Sharon Chapter, where she once served as Worthy Matron and was also a member of Queen Esther Chapter 10. Carolyn enjoyed traveling with her husband, bowling, music, crossword puzzles and spending time with family and friends. In her adult life she enjoyed time spent at the Tozier family house on Main Street in Unity and also picnics and gatherings at the family camps on Unity Pond. She was predeceased by her brother Alfred Ward. Carolyn is survived by her husband, of 66 years, William Tozier; her daughter Susan Tozier of Augusta, two sons, Peter and his wife Kathy of Augusta and William and his wife Kelly of Jefferson; her grandchildren, Amy (James) Willigar, Nicholas Tozier, Tobey Tozier (Mallory); and her great-grandchildren, Lily and Anderson Willigar; and several nieces and nephews. Carolyn was also predeceased by her cherished lifelong friends, Winnie, Mary Ann and Mary Jo whom she considered as “sisters” Carolyn will be buried at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in a private ceremony. A memorial service will be held at a later date when restrictions have been lifted. Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church Street, Augusta. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous