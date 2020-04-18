OTISFIELD – It is with great sadness the family of David James McVety announces his passing on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, at the age of 65. David was born in Bangor to Barbara and James and raised in Augusta. He attended Cony High School, where he proudly served as student council president and helped lead Chizzle Wizzle, the nation’s longest-running student variety show.David spoke fondly of his stint living in East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) when his father’s work relocated the family there, often telling stories of all the mischief he and his siblings,Catherine, Paul and Joe caused while abroad. After returning to the U.S. and graduating from Cony, David matriculated to the University of Maine in Orono and later obtained his master of business administration from Thomas College in Waterville.It was at the University of Maine where he met his life partner Linda. From the beginning of their relationship, there was never a dull moment, such as when David injured himself skydiving shortly before their wedding. He was Linda’s biggest fan, never missing one of her concerts.David was an adventurous man who enjoyed the outdoors. He relished hiking and skiing with his three sons, Rob, Chris and Matt, and later became a certified wilderness emergency medical technician. However, David’s first true love was flying airplanes. He obtained his pilot’s license at 15 and aspired to be a professional, but David was sent in a different direction when he was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at 22, preventing him from flying again.Once David’s health declined and he could no longer adventure outdoors as much as he would have liked, David continued flying and mountaineering around the world from his living room as an avid reader. He was not materialistic but took great pride in his book collection. David eventually found his way to counseling young adults with behavioral issues, which he did for more than two decades. During the later years of his life, David spent most of his time as a substitute teacher in the Oxford Hills School District, member of the Otisfield Social Outreach Committee, and deacon at the Casco Village Church, which quickly became his second family. He also spent several summers working for the Thompson Lake Environmental Association, inspecting boats before they entered the lake to help prevent the spread of invasive plants. This gave David ample opportunity to be outside and converse with hundreds of people, his favorite hobby. His sense of humor was contagious and unrelenting. In addition to being a comedian, David was also quite the chef. While there were only three items on David’s menu (e.g., PB and J, home fries, and spaghetti), they were all excellent. He was a man of simple pleasures. David passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family. He will be missed dearly by Linda; his three sons and daughter-in-law, Caitlin; mother; two brothers and their families; cousins; and countless friends.Given the COVID-19 pandemic, his family will host a memorial service and community supper, an event David enjoyed organizing, this summer, when we can celebrate David’s life together in person. Spaghetti will be served. To share memories of David or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, www.athutchins.com

