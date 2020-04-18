WATERVILLE – Dorothy E. (Breton, Bilodeau) Rancourt, 87, of Winslow, died on April 15, 2020. She was born on July 17,1932 in Waterville, daughter of Cyrille and Alice (Lagassey) Breton.She grew up in Waterville and graduated from Waterville High School class of 1950. Dot met and married the love of her life, Edward Bilodeau, and together they would have four daughters they raised in Winslow.Family and friends meant everything to Dorothy. Well into her 70s, she was always willing to do anything for her family and extended family. She enjoyed hosting family picnics, holiday dinners, taking drives to the ocean, and just visiting with those she loved. She worked at several retail establishments in the Waterville area, and greatly enjoyed meeting new people through her work. She was lovely, kind, proud and a beautiful person inside and out. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.She is survived by her daughters Donna Moriarty (Michael Lund) of Farmingdale, Leta Bilodeau (Scott Wing) of Augusta, and Linda LaBrie (Mike) of Waterville; her grandchildren, Terri Cook, Ian Moriarty, Chad Moriarty, Katherine Pinkelman, Jennifer Pinkelman, Melissa Frederickson, and Banyon Carpenter; her great-grandchildren, Chase, Patrick, Jack, Trinity, Carly and Vinnie; and her brother, Ronald Breton and his wife Charlene.Dorothy was predeceased by her husbands, Edward Bilodeau and Brandon Rancourt; and daughter, Diane Bilodeau.Due to the current pandemic. there will be no public service. A private burial will be held at a later date.The family would like to thank Beacon Hospice (a special thanks to Brie) and Lakewood staff for their exceptional care and compassion during the final weeks of Dorothy’s life.For those who wish, donations to Beacon Hospice may be made in Dorothy’s memory through their parent company at:Amedisys Foundation3854 American Way, Ste. A Baton Rouge, LA 70816

