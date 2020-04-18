AUGUSTA – Durward H. Smith, 75, formerly of Unity, passed away March 29, 2020, at Maine General Medical Center in Augusta.Durward was born at his home in Unity on July 19, 1944, to Belmont and Pearl (Gerald) Smith. He attended Unity School. Durward’s talents were many, he was an entrepreneur, a skilled mechanic, dairy farmer, owner operator of his dump truck, tractor trailer driver, skilled carpenter, a beloved husband, father and grandfather.Durward had an eye and a passion for photography and made many trips to his son, Bill’s job sites to visit and take pictures. He was very proud of Bill and the trade he chose as he followed in his family’s footsteps. Durward always appreciated watching a good movie with his daughter, Lisa. Durward always talked about spending time in the summers at the cottage in Bayside eating lobster and reminiscing about the past with lifelong friend, Bob Sherman and his wife, Joy. Durward married the love of his life, Joyce M. Starbird on June 23, 1973. He is predeceased in death by his parents, Belmont and Pearl Smith. Durward is survived by his wife, Joyce M. Smith; daughter, Lisa M. Smith, son, Bill H. Smith and wife Prudence Smith of Fairfield; his sister Rosalie (Smith) Fagan; his cherished grandchildren, Mikayla A. Smith, Jared R. Smith, Jacob T. Smith, Damien M. Smith, Lauren E. Smith, Brady W. Smith; and many relatives and friends. The family would like to express our thanks for the care given by Maine General Medical Center in Augusta. With the current situation we will not be holding a service but will have a celebration of life by mailing invitations and RSVP for later this summer. An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers, donations and cardscan be mailed toJoyce Smith1 Carver StreetWaterville, ME 04901

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous