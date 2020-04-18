SKOWHEGAN – Francis J. Arsenault, 89, passed away peacefully April 12, 2020 at Cedar Ridge Nursing Home in Skowhegan. He was born Oct. 10, 1930 in Skowhegan, the son of Andrew and Melinda Arsenault.He attended Notre Dame Catholic School for eight years and graduated from Skowhegan Area High School in 1950. On Dec. 13, 1952, he married Loraine Boynton at Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic Church in Skowhegan. He was a veteran who proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1951 to 1959 aboard the aircraft carrier USS Wasp and then on the USS Prairie until his honorable discharge.Most of his career was driving tractor trailers, “big rigs” with a CB handle of “Popcorn”. He transported oil, logs, wood chips, pallets and gun stocks.He was a member of the American Legion, Big Indian ATV Club and Christ the King Parish. He enjoyed Saturday night dances, playing cards, four-wheeling, puzzles, Red Sox and Patriots games. He loved riding on the local and back roads that usually ended with a stop for ice cream. He and Loraine had traveled to 48 states. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and dance recitals. He loved fishing and hunting, and at the age of 80, shot a bull moose.Francis is survived by his wife of 67 years, Loraine (Boynton) Arsenault of Skowhegan; two daughters, Gale Whittemore and husband James of Skowhegan, Sheila Sherburne and husband Nathan of Skowhegan; grandchildren, Adam Whittemore and wife Stephanie of Middleboro Mass., Loreal Flannery and husband Chad of Whitefield, Jill Davis and husband Tucker of Concord N.H., Thayne Sherburne and wife Bre of Skowhegan; great-grandchildren, Kelcie, Brynna, Brayden, Taylor, Reilynn and Jackson; brother, Rusty Arsenault of Skowhegan, sister, Olive Estes of Skowhegan; and many nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by brothers, Andrew Jr, Agnew, Robert, Wilfred and Dale, sisters, Betty Wescott and Suzanne Daigle.A Mass of Christian burial will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976. In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in his memory to a charity of their choice.

