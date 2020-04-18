LEWISTON – With sadness but with so very many fond memories, the family announces that Helen S. Walker, 99, of Fryeburg, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at the Marshwood Center, Lewiston. Helen was born in Bridgton, daughter of Ruth Barnard Sanborn and Fred Sanborn. After living in South Bridgton as a child, she moved to Fryeburg with her family (six brother and sisters at the time) as her father and mother managed the Argue Not guest house. In 1942, she married Lawrence E. Walker, and in 1959 they moved to her current house located on Portland Street. Helen was a tireless volunteer and employee for several Fryeburg institutions – serving many years as town treasurer; volunteer with the Fryeburg Library and Fryeburg Fair; working as secretary to Fryeburg Academy Headmaster Philip Richards, and working as bookkeeper and performing secretarial work for Weston’s Farm, serving John Weston and then George Weston for many years. Helen had many friends and acquaintances and enjoyed a number of hobbies, including weekly card games, harness racing and travel with their closest friends, Bob and Elsie Hill and family! Helen was predeceased by her loving husband Larry; by her beloved, oldest son Richard, and by son David, who died before reaching the age of 3, but remained in her memories forever. She was also predeceased by all her siblings. At the time of her death Helen held the Boston Post cane signifying she was the oldest resident of the town of Fryeburg! She is survived by son Mark and his significant other Donna of Hallowell; daughter-in-law, Elaine of Cumberland; seven grandchildren who she loved dearly, Cheri, Carol, Doug, Mark II, Mellissa, Mathew and Michael. She also has seven great grandchildren, Drew, Paige, Ricky, Tim, Emma, Abigail and the youngest, great-grandson, Camden, age 1, met “Nana” on Helen’s 99th birthday in December. The family acknowledges the years of friendship, support and care from Cathy and Mary Jean Trumbull, Jodine Webster, and many community friends. The family also appreciates the throughful care Helen received during her short time at the Marshwood Center. Services and burial in Fryeburg’s Memorial Cemetery will occur this summer. Arrangements are under the care of Wood Funeral Home, 9 Warren Street, Fryeburg. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to theFryeburg Public Library515 Main StreetFryeburg, ME, 04037 orFryeburg Fire and Rescue Department520 Main St.Fryeburg ME 04037

