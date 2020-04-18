SKOWHEGAN – Irene L. Siket, 87, of Madison, passed away at Redington-Fairview General Hospital on Thursday April 9, 2020 after a short illness. Irene was born on June 22, 1932, in Skowhegan, to Gertrude Turner. She graduated from Madison High School in 1950. Her 49 year marriage to Michael Siket started on Dec. 2, 1950 and ended with the death of Michael in February 2000. During those years, she lived a quiet and simple life, raising her two boys and sharing that life with her husband. She did a great job with both.Irene was a lifelong member of St. Sebastian Church of Madison. She was a longtime volunteer at St. Sebastian’s Thrift Shop. She will be remembered as a very private, faithful, feisty, energetic and independent person who would help anyone in need. She is survived by two sons, Arthur Siket of Corona, Calif. and Rev. Bruce Siket of East Millinocket; sisters, Roberta Corson, Sheila Staples, Winona Malban, brothers, James Turner, Robert Turner, Linwood Turner.She was predeceased by her husband, Michael Siket; her daughter-in-law, Anastasia “Stacy” Siket; mother, Gertrude Turner; sisters, Theresa Smith, Sally Baker, Minnie Martell, June Marks, Jane DeMatteo, and brother, Daniel Turner. Funeral services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Madison and Bingham, Maine. To leave a condolence for the family, share a memory, view the online obituary and to share service and obituary information on social media please visit our website at www.gibersonfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Irene’s memory may send donations to:People Who Care Food Cupboard108 Old Point Ave.Madison, ME 04950

