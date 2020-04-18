WATERVILLE – Jerry “J-Jay” Patrick Hawes Sr., 45, of Waterville, passed away suddenly on Monday, April 13, 2020.He was born on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 1974 in Waterville, a son of Daniel Hawes Sr. and Thelma Dempsey.Jay attended Waterville schools, where he played basketball, football, and was known for being a crazy, mouthy, smooth talking, sweetheart. He also went on to play basketball in college, which he always took great pride in. As he should have, because he was a rock star on the court.He had a never ending love for the Boston Red Sox, the New England Patriots, and his idol, Michael Jordan. Jay loved making people laugh. He had a joke for any and every situation. There isn’t one person who Jay met that he hadn’t made laugh. If you met him, there was no way you would ever forget him. He was witty, fast, smart, and was there for anyone who needed him. He enjoyed playing basketball with his boys, watching sports, playing video games, fireball, and women! No matter the occasion, Jay was always the life of the party. His laugh was so infectiously contagious, a sound that will live on in so many memories, for so many people. There are no amount of words that would begin to express how much he will be missed. There was no denying how much Jay loved his Mom. He was a Momma’s boy through and through. Jay lived for his children and grandchildren. Messing with them woke a bear in him that no one wanted to see. His girls had him wrapped around their fingers since the day they were born. His boys were his big men, and he will always be their biggest fan. When Jay looked at his kids, you could see his face light up with the pride he felt for all of them. Jay was happiest when he was with his grandchildren. He was always the first one to get down and do whatever those babies wanted him to do. From the day he was born, his brothers, Pep and Randy were his best friends. The bond they had was unbreakable, and I know Jay was so grateful to have a bond as special as theirs. He was predeceased by his dad, Daniel; little brother, Toby Hawes; his uncle, Jerry Dempsey; and his grandparents, Nellie and Gordon Dempsey and Anita and Steve Violet.Jay is survived by his mom, Thelma; his children, Janna Hawes, Nicayla Hawes, Jerry Patrick Hawes Jr., Nicholas Hawes, Jacob Hawes, and Monica Foss; his grandchildren, Nytaliah May Carter, Aria-Lynn Ann Murray, Layla Jo Ferland, Aleah Nichole Cressey, Emerson Leigh Ferland, and Baby Ferland coming in October; his siblings, Sheri Hawes LaVerdiere, her children Angela, Jordan, Brandon, Alexis, Abigail, and Brayden; Kelly LaChance, her children Nikki, and Ceara; Randy Hawes his children Brady and Alex; Kathy Kennedy, her children Ryan, Jenna, and Tyler; Daniel Hawes Jr., his son Daniel, and spouses; his former wife and mother to five of his children, Billi-Jo Goodwin; and a very good friend, Christina Scanlin. He is also survived by many uncles, aunts, cousins, and an immense amount of friends. All future services for Jay will be announced as soon as they are able to be held. Jays kids would like to give a special thank you to our Aunt Kelly for always making sure that our dad was taken care of, while he was sick. A thank you to Aunt Sheri, and Tina, for also helping with whatever was needed. A thank you to Aunt Kk, for the never ending support you’ve given us kids. A thank you to our mom, Billi-Jo, for being our rock and loving our dad so much. We can’t thank any of you enough. We love you Daddy. We will miss you forever. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Homes and Cremation Services in Madison and Bingham, Maine. To view updated service information, leave a condolence for J-Jay’s family, share a memory, view the online obituary and to share service and obituary information on social media please visit our website at www.gibersonfuneralhome.com

