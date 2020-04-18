ATCHISON, Kan. – Judith Lee “Judy” Lambert, 75, of Atchison, Kan., formerly of Augusta, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at the Atchison Hospital. Judith Lee Osborne was born on March 24, 1945 in Augusta, the daughter of Ralph and Beatrice (Davies) Osborne. She graduated from high school and attended college in the Augusta area. Judy worked as a librarian for the Legislative Law Library in Augusta. Survivors include a son, Kerry (Brenda) Lambert, of Atchison, Kan., daughter, Kim Lambert, of Augusta; three grandchildren, Beatrice and Tyler Lambert, Atchison, Kan. and Kami Lambert, Augusta; brothers, Alan, Sookie, and Dana, sister, Jackie.Judy was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Donnie, Carly, and Bob, sister, Jean.Judy requested cremation and burial back in Augusta at a later date. Words of comfort and remembrance may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. Memorials are suggested to the Humane Society of Atchison, Kan. or Augusta, and may be sent to theBecker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home,800 Kansas Ave.,Atchison, KS 66002who is handling the local arrangements.

