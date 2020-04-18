WATERVILLE – Louise B. Saliem of Waterville passed away peacefully Sunday April 12, 2020 at the age of 91. She was born Aug. 21, 1928 in Waterville, the daughter of Checri and Jamilla (Corey) Saliem. Louise had a wealth of knowledge of the Lebanese community and many stories about growing up on Head of Falls, which she often shared with her nieces. Her strong faith in God and love for “her church” sustained her throughout her life. Although Louise did not work out of the house, her contribution and love for her family was endless. Louise spent many hours caring for family and friends that gathered at the Saliem home during the holidays and special family events. Our extended family will always remember “Aunt Lofie” for her humor and unconditional love. Louise will be sadly missed by her nieces, Lori J. (Hawkes) Warwick and her husband Paul, niece and godchild, Trudy A. Hawkes, of Orlando, Fla.; her great-niece, Michele Hawkes and husband Jay Poitras of Bridgton; great-great-nephews, Robert White Jr., Christopher White, Dylan Poitras and great-great-niece Savannah Poitras. She is also survived by many, many cousins and friends. She was preceded by her parents, Checri and Jamilla Saliem; brother, Foahd Saliem, sisters, Margaret and Clotilda Saliem and Emily (Saliem) Hawkes and her brother-in-law, Donald Hawkes.A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Maronite Catholic Church and Burial in St. Francis Catholic Cemetery will be held at a later date. Arrangement are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at www.gallantfh.comIn lieu of flowers, donations may be made toSt. Joseph’s Maronite Catholic Church3 Appleton StreetWaterville, ME 04901

