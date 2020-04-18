SKOWHEGAN – Rita T. Dennis, 94, of Skowhegan, passed away peacefully Monday, April 13, 2020, in Waterville, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. She was born March 11, 1926, in Skowhegan, the daughter of Frank X. White and Eva (Poulin) White. Rita married Norman Dennis in 1952 in Winslow.She was predeceased by her parents; her husband; her brother, and two sisters, Juliette and Evelyn.She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Washburn and her husband Richard Jr. of Skowhegan; her sister, Lillian Stewart of Madison; one grandson, Shawn Washburn and his fiancée Sara Gilbert, granddaughters, Deanna Fancher and her husband David, Tracy Washburn, and Tristen Hinkle and her husband Corey; five great-grandchildren, Tyler Lyle, Cassie Bessey, Autumn, and Serenna Hinkle, and Odin Washburn. She is also survived by many special nephews and nieces that held a special place in her heart.Rita very proudly received her GED in 1973 from Skowhegan Area High School.She worked for Norrwock Shoe Company in Skowhegan and Norridgewock for 32-plus years. She then worked for SAD#54 as a custodian for 16 years, where she earned the nickname “Speedy”. Because she loved working, she also worked several years part-time for Skowhegan Savings Bank.Rita loved to travel. Not only did she visit many U.S. states, but she also toured Europe and the Mid East. She loved both Disneyland and Disney World, taking both her grandchildren and her great-grandson Tyler with her. She loved rides and would go on any that her grandkids would, according to her grandson Shawn. The family would like to thank Dr. Baker, Dr. Kenney, and their staff, who treated her like family. A special thanks to Bedside Manor and Lakewood Nursing Home, where everyone from the cleaning lady to the head of nursing, Vicki, treated her as someone special. We would like to thank the CNA’s and CRMA’s who made her days comfortable. Due to the ongoing virus, a funeral will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart and Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine. Anyone who wishes to leave the family messages can do so on our website at www.smartandedwardsfh.com or join the In loving memory of Rita Dennis page on Facebook. In lieu of flowers, please share some chocolates or fudge with a friend.

