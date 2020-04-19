BANGOR — Police in a Maine city said a person was killed in a motor vehicle crash involving two motorcycles and a car.
The crash happened in Bangor on Saturday, police said. The crash took place on the outskirts of the city near the Hermon line.
Police declined to name the people involved in the crash because they were still working to notify family on Sunday. They said the crash was still under investigation by the Bangor Police Department.
