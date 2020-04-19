Re: “State postpones opening of retail pot market” (April 11):
First, let me note that I am not a medical marijuana user, nor do I intend to use recreational pot (too expensive) when the market opens.
As of today, more than 1,250 days have passed since Maine voters chose to legalize recreational use of marijuana on Nov. 8, 2016. Compare that time span to the total length of the U.S. involvement in World War II. From Pearl Harbor to the German surrender (V-E Day, May 8, 1945) was 1,248 days.
During that time the U.S. went from a minimal military to 16 million soldiers, sailors and airmen. The U.S. produced thousands of ships, planes, tanks, etc. They crossed thousands of miles of ocean, invaded Europe and pushed the “invincible” German army back into Germany. While the U.S. was doing that, they also pushed the Japanese back across an even larger ocean all the way to their home islands.
How can it be that it takes Maine longer to implement recreational pot than it took the USA to fight and win World War II?
Ed Wolcott
Topsham
