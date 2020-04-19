FARMINGDALE – Emily Anne Boothby, 42, died too soon on April 15, 2020 at the Maine Medical Center in Augusta from complications of a recent illness. Emily was born on Nov. 17, 1977 to Rayna Maxine (Hoak) Boothby and Gene Grady Boothby (deceased) and was raised in Farmingdale. She was loving, kind, and helpful to her friends and family and will be sorely missed.She is survived by her mother; siblings, Rajean Boothby, Sheree Hickey Watt (Terry), and Leslie Hickey; great-niece, Shantel Walsh; nephews, Phoenix Howe, Adam Walsh, and Ian Watt, nieces, Cassidy Watt, Marissa Watt, and Nia Hawkins; aunts, Andrea Guiou, Patricia Sawtelle, Avis Bruno, and Helen Newbury; and her cat Lulu, all of whom loved her well.Emily was predeceased by her father; and sister, Lynn (Hickey) Shockley; paternal grandparents, Bernard and Dorothy Boothby, and maternal grandmother, Maxine Hamlin.A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

