LYMAN – Ruth “Mucke” Morse, 90, passed away on April 15, 2020. She was born on Sept. 6, 1929 in Berlin Germany.She married Stephen Ahearn in Berlin Germany in 1954 and came to the U.S.A. in 1956. In 1964 she got her U.S. citizenship.She learned to speak English by watching soap operas. She worked at Health Tex in Farmingdale from 1957 to 1970. In 1975 she married Roland Morse. They lived in Waterville.Roland worked at Gardiner Feed and Supply and Ruth cleaned offices in the local banks in the area. Later on, Roland was asked to manage Fairfield Feed and Supply with Ruth helping out part time. They worked there until 1989. In 1990 Ruth and Roland moved to Lyman where they operated a shoe business in Biddeford until 2003. After this, they retired and lived their remaining years in Lyman.Ruth is survived by her brother, Rolfe Hitz and his wife Giezella, who both live in Berlin Germany; her son, Peter Ahearn and his wife Joanne, who live in Glendale Calif., and her daughter, Barbara Herzing who lives in Lyman. Also surviving are two grandsons, Lee (Angie) Murray and daughter Emma of Pennsylvania; and Wade Stonier from Portland; two granddaughters, Asia Muka from Pasadena Calif. and Kelly Ahearn who lives in New York City.Ruth was predeceased by her parents in Berlin Germany; her husband, Roland; and two daughters, Linda Stonier and Angela Tara Ahearn.Ruth made many friends wherever she lived, and she made a point of keeping in touch with her friends no matter how far away they might be. She loved playing cribbage (a game her husband Roland taught her) and dice. She loved decorating her home with flowers and lots of knickknacks. She loved dogs, especially her little chihuahua “Princess”.When springtime came, she was outside decorating her lawn with all kinds of ornaments and flowers. She didn’t go to restaurants much, but when she did, you can be sure she would order her favorite dish, fried clams!She loved leaf peeping in the fall and she and her husband would travel many miles just to get a “peak” at all the vibrant colors. I think Christmas was her favorite time of year. Her home would be decorated with a multitude of lights and other Christmas ornaments. And best of all, an assortment of delicious chocolates that you just couldn’t resist! A celebration of life for Ruth Morse will be announced at a later date.

