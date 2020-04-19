TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. – Scott Hussey, 57, formerly of Winthrop, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 in Tarpon Springs, Fla.He was born in Augusta on Feb. 3, 1963, attended schools in Winthrop and graduated from Winthrop High School in 1981.He was predeceased by his parents, Haynes and Ann (Chase) Hussey, of Winthrop.Scott is survived by his sister, Marcia Hussey Tapley and her husband, Steve; his children, Brandon Hussey, Taylor Porter, and Carlee Hussey; nephew Ryan Tapley, niece Megan Tapley Scott; and two grandchildren, Carter and Dawson.There will be no visiting hours or funeral. A graveside service will be held at a later time.Local arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop. Memories, condolences and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at www.familyfirstfh.com

