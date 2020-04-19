A reminder to the people of Kennebec County and to all counties: Let’s get real and get going on all of the things that we were asked to do by scientists who know what to do and not to do. I think that some are not taking this virus very seriously; please believe that it is serious.

Let’s all do our part to end this the best way possible — by staying home.

Ellamae Flagg

Fayette

