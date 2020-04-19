A reminder to the people of Kennebec County and to all counties: Let’s get real and get going on all of the things that we were asked to do by scientists who know what to do and not to do. I think that some are not taking this virus very seriously; please believe that it is serious.

Let’s all do our part to end this the best way possible — by staying home.

 

Ellamae Flagg

Fayette

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles