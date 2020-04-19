Three hikers who were reported overdue made it safely back to civilization Sunday night after becoming disoriented and having their cellphone battery die.

An emergency dispatcher for the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said the trio became “disoriented” while hiking on Bald Rock Mountain in Camden Hills State Park. In addition to becoming disoriented, the dispatcher said the battery to the cellphone they were using died.

The hikers were located by a search team around 9:30 p.m. and did not require medical attention.

The trailhead is located on Route 173 in Lincolnville. Bald Rock Trail, which is 3.4 miles long, leads to a barren 1,200 foot summit that offers hikers panoramic views of Penobscot Bay and its islands.

