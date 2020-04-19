ORONO — In this time of physical distancing from others, farmers in Maine have been using alternative methods to market to their customers, including social media, online farm stores and directories, and other tools, according to a news release from the UMaine Extension.
In support of growers and producers developing alternative marketing methods, University of Maine Cooperative Extension has compiled a variety of resources focused on e-commerce platforms and additional marketing options for farms.
UMaine Extension professor Donna Coffin authored the new webpage on extension.umaine.edu.
For more information, contact Coffin at 262-7726 or [email protected].
