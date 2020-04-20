The Alfond Youth & Community Center’s After School Program staff reached out to Walmart for Easter donations, which enabled them to hand out 176 Easter baskets to families picking up dinners a few weeks ago.
Baskets were filled with grass, toys, plastic eggs, crayons and dying kits.
