The Alfond Youth & Community Center’s After School Program staff reached out to Walmart for Easter donations, which enabled them to hand out 176 Easter baskets to families picking up dinners a few weeks ago.

The Alfond Youth & Community Center’s After School Program staff reached out to Walmart for Easter donations, which enabled them to hand out 176 Easter baskets to families picking up dinners a few weeks ago.

Baskets were filled with grass, toys, plastic eggs, crayons and dying kits.

filed under:
Boys & Girls Club Waterville

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles