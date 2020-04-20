Veterinary diagnostics firm Idexx Laboratories Inc. of Westbrook will produce and distribute COVID-19 test kits for people and is making available previously developed test kits for pets.

The company announced Monday that its human health business, Opti Medical Systems, is in the early stage of developing a polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test kit specifically for use on people. PCR is a laboratory technique used to make multiple copies of a segment of DNA and is used in testing for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the latest strain of coronavirus.

Opti Medical already has validated the effectiveness of the test kits, Idexx said in a news release. The initial run of test kits will be distributed to existing Opti Medical customers involved in human COVID-19 testing, it said.

Idexx also will make its previously announced COVID-19 test for animals widely available to veterinarians, it said.

The company said it has tested samples from over 5,000 cats, dogs and horses with respiratory symptoms in 17 countries, and that it has found no positive results, confirming earlier assessments that it is extremely rare for such animals to contract COVID-19.

However, Idexx said there have been isolated reports of cats and ferrets contracting COVID-19, so it has decided to make the animal test kits available to veterinarians.

