MONMOUTH — Teri Sherretts, owner of Cider Hollow Farm, said she was in “total disbelief” when she walked outside last week to see her barn on fire.

“I had just been out there and everything was fine,” she said. “I have no idea what happened.”

On April 13, fire tore through the Cider Hollow Farm barn, killing more than 20 animals. A Facebook post said 14 alpacas, two horses, two rabbits, a rescue calf and a boar were lost. Sherrets said that tally rose after a goose was found dead a couple of days later.

Now, Sherretts is thankful for the support of community members who has risen to the occasion, donating supplies and money as the farm tries to rebuild.

“I didn’t ask for any of that to happen,” she said. “People have been amazing there.”

Firefighters were initially delayed by a long, muddy driveway, which made it difficult for fire trucks to reach the blaze.

Monmouth Fire Chief Dan Roy said forestry equipment from Wales and a floating pump in the farm’s pond were essential for beating the fire back, as wind was blowing embers toward the home and other structures on the property.

Sherretts said she reacted immediately and began shepherding animals away from the flames, assisted by first responders as they arrived. She said “there are embers everywhere” and firefighters did well to keep flames away from their nearby home.

Shehas been posting periodic updates on the progress of the rebuild on the farm’s Facebook page. On Saturday, Sherretts and a small group of friends erected a temporary shelter for her mini horses.

“We have another crew of people coming over and we’re hoping to get a mini shelter,” Sherretts said Saturday. “It’s been crazy busy.”

As of 4 p.m. Monday, an online fundraiser for the farm had raised more than $3,910 of its $5,000 goal from 57 donations. Along with the online fundraiser, area businesses have been making or soliciting donations for the Sherretts family.

“We’ve had donations from several of the businesses in town,” Sherretts said. “We’ve gotten some donations in the mail, tack donations, grain donations. It’s amazing.”

Wayne Lagasse, owner of Winthrop’s RT Farms and Feed, said some of his suppliers have been offering Cider Hollow Farms free products and other area residents have been donating supplies.

“We always try to help when we can,” Lagasse said.

Walter Mooers, manager of the Winthrop Paris Farmers Union, said Blue Seal had donated 10 bags of grain to the farm the day after the fire. On top of that, about a dozen more grain and monetary donations came in from residents and were picked up or delivered to the farm.

Sherrets, who works in the Winthrop School System, said she hoped people see the kindness around her farm’s reconstruction as “a positive” during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I know people right now are hurting right now,” she said.

