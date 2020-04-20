DUDLEY, Mass. — Tyler Dunn, of Mount Vernon, was one of seven students from Nicholas College who attended the North American Model United Nations Conference at the University of Toronto, Victoria College campus, on Feb. 20-22. Model United Nations is a program that aims to build and maintain strong links between the UN and Model UN participants around the world by providing students hands-on experience through real-world issues simulated at conferences, according to a news release from the college.

Dunn was accompanied by Erika Smith, assistant professor of political science and international business and chairwoman of political science, and Karol Gil-Vasquez, assistant professor of economics.

The Nichols contingent served on committees representing Equatorial Guinea on the African Commission for Human and Peoples’ Rights, Malaysia on the World Health Organization, and Agrarian Party of Russia for the delegation Constitute Assembly of Russia, and others.

The conference is the ultimate test of knowledge for students studying politics, international business, and economics. They are not allowed to use cell phones or laptops while in sessions and are pushed to react, debate and make decisions on knowledge from past studies and preparation before presenting their positions to the conference at large for a vote. Nichols students felt that they had a unique advantage excelling at presentations in front of the group because of the numerous class presentations they are required to perform as part of their Nichols education.

Dunn, a sophomore, with a double major in international business and economics and a minor in political science, was recognized with the Outstanding Delegate Award. He encourages future students to take advantage of participating in Model UN.

“If you are someone that likes problem solving, working in a collaborative environment, and enjoys debating policy, it is a very fun and rewarding experience,” said Dunn, according to the release.

