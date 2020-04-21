EMORY, Va. — Sydney Cooke, of Cornville, has been named to the 2019 fall dean’s list at Emory & Henry College.
To qualify for the dean’s list, students must achieve at least a 3.6 grade point average and must have completed at least 12 credit hours of course work during the semester.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Community
Cooke named to Emory & Henry College dean’s list
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Joe Phillip Lunt
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Dorothy O. (Ekblom) Hiltz
-
Obituaries
Obituary: David Carl Paradis
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Harold R. Austin Jr. "Rusty"