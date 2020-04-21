EMORY, Va. — Sydney Cooke, of Cornville, has been named to the 2019 fall dean’s list at Emory & Henry College.

To qualify for the dean’s list, students must achieve at least a 3.6 grade point average and must have completed at least 12 credit hours of course work during the semester.

