ALBION – David Carl Paradis of Albion passed away on April 18, 2020, after a long illness just a week before his 90th birthday. David was born April 27, 1930 in Waterville, the son of Leo and Mary (Jaquith) Paradis. David graduated from Waterville High School in 1949. He joined the United States Air Force in 1950 and became a Staff Sargent during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in 1954. On his return to Waterville, he attended Thomas College and married Loretta C. Morin. They had five children. He worked at Raybestos Brake Lining, Cottle’s Grocery Store, and the Waterville Morning Sentinel for over 29 years. Once David retired in 1992, he was an active volunteer in the community. David helped out in the soup kitchen at Sacred Heart Church and the Oakland Soup Program, Meals on Wheels, and delivery of the Muskie Messenger for the Muskie Center. He was a member of the American Legion and the VFW. David enjoyed doing genealogy, photography, and collecting and setting up layouts for model trains. David loved keeping in touch with his family and friends. He enjoyed sending out Christmas cards which he had ready to mail out the day after Thanksgiving! David was predeceased by his parents and wife Loretta. He is survived by his children, Debbie Stone and her husband Jeffrey of Sidney, Lori Tuttle and her partner Scott Dudley of Ellsworth, Michael Paradis and his partner Trish Boudreau of Albion, Daniel Paradis and his partner Sarah Lummus of Cambridge, Mass., and Angela Paradis Lloyd and her husband Jeremy; his grandchildren, Samantha Carter and her husband Ryan, Nicholas Stone, Benjamin Tuttle and his partner Spencer Boden, Lucas Tuttle, Jamie Lynn Dupuis, Crystal Hamilton, and Ashlynn Thompson; his great-granddaughters, Aubrey and Camryn Carter. He is also survived by his ex-wife Susan and her family.A special thank you to Sally Tuttle and all the wonderfully dedicated caregivers who took such great care of David these last few years. His family genuinely appreciates all of you!There will be no visiting hours and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at www.gallantfh.comIn lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: MaineGeneral Homecare & Hospice Hathaway Creative Center10 Water StreetWaterville, ME 04901

