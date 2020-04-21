WATERVILLE – Dorothy O. (Ekblom) Hiltz, 95, of Waterville, passed away April 16, 2020, in Augusta.She was born February 7, 1925, in Quincy, Mass., to Eric and Olga (Olsen) Ekblom. In death, she also joins her husband of 56 years, Irving Hiltz; as well as siblings Mildred (Ekblom) Clapp, Karin (Ekblom) McAfee, and Russell Ekblom.She is survived by her two sons, Ralph Hiltz and wife Terry, and Wayne Hiltz and wife Terry (different Terry); daughter, Janet Kochis and husband Alan; sisters-in-law, Eleanor Dow and Flora Hewitt; adoring grandchildren, Michelle Hiltz, Jonathan Hiltz, Ryan Hiltz, Jaime Clark, Jeremy Kochis, Joshua Kochis, and Aaron Hiltz; and great-grandchildren, Lydia, Brady, and Charlee Hiltz, Liam and Nash Clark, and Ava Kochis; as well as numerous special nieces, nephews, and close friends.Dot graduated from Quincy High in 1942, then Burroughs’s Business School and worked as an office associate at the Keystone Company in Boston. She caught Irving’s eye at the USO, and they later married on December 6, 1947, at the Salem Lutheran Church in Quincy. They built a home in South China, Maine, where they lovingly raised their children and danced throughout their 56 years of marriage. She prepared many fine meals, and also cooked professionally at the Conference Center in South China, Maine.Dottie was specific in her likes of bone china, real butter, fresh whipped cream, the color blue, designer sunglasses, knitting and crocheting, chocolate, peanut butter cups, and spontaneous moments to make people laugh, like doing the ice bucket challenge at age 89. Dislikes included mice. After the death of her husband, she lived independently, drove until age 90, and seized any opportunity to travel or be with family and friends.A graveside service will be held at Chadwick Hill Cemetery in South China at a future date.An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at familyfirstfuneralhomes.comArrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral and Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield, Maine.

