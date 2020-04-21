LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. – George W. Merry, 93, a resident of Lake Havasu City, Ariz. passed away peacefully in his sleep March 17, 2020. He was born March 17, 1927 in Fillmore, Calif., the son of Eugene Raymond Merry and Blanche Winifred Longley Merry. In 1928, the family left California and moved to Maine where George spent most of his life. He graduated from Norridgewock High School in 1944 and immediately enlisted in the United States Navy where he served during World War II. Following discharge, he attended Husson College obtaining his Bachelor Degree and later he received a Masters degree in Education from the University of Maine in Orono. He was a teacher, a coach and eventually a principal in the Freedom, Maine area and retired from Mount View High School in Thorndike, Maine. Upon retiring from teaching, he embarked on a second career with ARCO Marine, Inc., as a merchant seaman. He worked on oil tankers carrying oil from Alaska to West Coast ports and through the Panama Canal to East Coast locations. Most of his adult life was spent in Freedom and Smithfield, Maine. He retired to Lake Havasu City, Ariz. where he was an active member of Lake Havasu Outrigger Canoe Club until the age of 90. Due to his Navy service, he was selected for Honor Flight participation in 2015. He enjoyed worldwide travel during his lifetime; some of his favorites were: visiting schools in The Soviet Union and Japan. During his retirement years in addition to rowing, and quilting, he continued traveling. George was also a 75 year member of the Fairview Grange #342 .He was predeceased by his parents; four sisters Margaret Elizabeth Sawyer, Ruth Ida Stevens, Eleanor Frances Capener, and Mary Caroline Oatway; five brothers Charles Longley Merry, John Oliver Merry, Richard Eugene Merry, Alfred Wallace Merry, and William Henry Merry. He is survived by two sisters-in-law; many nieces and nephews and their families; and many friends. He will be dearly missed by all. A service will be held in Maine to be determined at a later date.

