DOVER-FOXCROFT – Joe Phillip Lunt, 92, passed away peacefully April 17, 2020, at his home on Sebec Lake. He was born April 25, 1927, in Winthrop, the son of Harry and Dorothy (Hayford) Lunt.Joe worked 39 years and retired as a supervisor in the textile industry, working for Albany Felt Company which was also called Globe Albany and TexTech during his tenure. Joe’s deepest love was for his family. Affectionately called “Bampa” by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Joe took great pride in all of them and cherished the time they could spend together.Joe was an avid fisherman and New York Yankees fan. He loved watching all sports, especially high school basketball and anything his grandchildren played. Joe was admired by many around the shores of Sebec Lake and they will most certainly miss the “Mayor” of Greeley’s Landing.Joe is survived by his son, Stephen Lunt and his wife, Colleen; granddaughter, Allysen Garrett and her husband, Matthew, and their son, Reed; and grandson, Matthew Lunt and his wife, Ashley, and their daughters, Paisley and Brystol. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Jeanette (Drapeau) Lunt; daughter, Stephanie Lunt; two brothers, Hayford and Jack Lunt, and his sister, Betty Smith.The family wishes to thank Pam, Amanda, Gail, Roxie, and all of the staff from Beacon Hospice for all their compassionate care for Joe over these last months.Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic a celebration of Joe’s life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in the Glenside Cemetery, Winthrop. Arrangements are in the care of the Lary Funeral Home. Messages of condolence and memories may be expressed at www.laryfuneralhome.com.

