CLINTON – Mary Helen (York) Jones, 81, passed away April 16, 2020 at her home in Clinton surrounded by her family. She was born March 18, 1939 in Waterville, the daughter of Louis N. and Sophie (Economu) York.She graduated from Clinton High School in 1947. On May 20, 1961, she married Richard A. Jones in Canaan. Helen was a dedicated stay-at-home mom while her children were growing up, but worked in human resources at MGH Insurance in Waterville during the 1980s, Solon Manufacturing in Skowhegan, during the 1990s, and then at Redington-Fairview General Hospital until her retirement. She was a member of Eastern Star and a dedicated Girl Scout Leader during the 1960s and ’70s. Her all-time favorite activity was spending time with her family and friends. Helen enjoyed hunting, fishing, feeding the birds, and cooking.Helen is survived by her husband of 58 years, Richard A. Jones of Clinton; four daughters, Ann Doody and husband Ron of Canaan, NH, Tina Bernier and husband Matthew of Pittsfield, Natalie Jones and husband Joseph Dembeck of Skowhegan, Gail Abbott and husband Mark of Winslow; three grandsons, Ryan Doody of Alexandria, Va., Nathan Abbott of Winslow, Benjamin Abbott of Winslow; two granddaughters, Paige Doody of Canaan, NH, Abigail Bernier of Burnham; sister, Linda Steeves of Bangor; special friends, Ray and Joyce Dickey of Clinton, John and Mary McLellan of Lily Bay, and Pat Harris of Skowhegan.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.In lieu of flowers,friends wishing may make donationsin Helen’s memory to:Brown Memorial United Methodist Church36 Church St.Clinton, ME 04927

