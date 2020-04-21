MANCHESTER – Maynard E. Whitten, 86, of Manchester, died Saturday April 18, 2020 from lung cancer at the Hospice House in Auburn.Maynard was born on April 26, 1933 at the family farm in Manchester, the son of Erlon and Cora Whitten.Maynard graduated from Cony High School in 1952, and joined the Air Force in June of that year. On Oct. 12, 1956, he married the love of his life Audrey E. Danforth of Manchester, and they spent 63 wonderful years together.Maynard had many tours of duty including Japan, Korea, Turkey, England, Okinawa, and Thailand. Stateside tours included Massachusetts, California, Kansas, Nevada, New York, Arizona and Texas. Maynard retired in June of 1974 after serving 22 years.The family purchased the family farm in 1974 and returned to Manchester where they raised a variety of farm animals for many years.In November 1974, Maynard went to work at the Togus VA Center where he retired in 1997 as a Substance Abuse Counselor.Maynard was active in Town Government, serving 13 years as town Selectman in Manchester. He had lifetime memberships with the Air Force Sergeant’s Association, Non Commissioned Officers Association, American Legion Post 2 and the Disabled American Veterans Association.Maynard worked tirelessly at his jobs, his farm and maintaining his home and property to provide for his family and his legacy. His family was his pride and joy whom he loved very much. He cherished spending time with them whether haying together or enjoying a day at their camp on Cobbossee Lake.Maynard was predeceased by both parents Erlon and Cora Whitten; brothers Carroll and Elton Whitten, sisters Lillian Ricker, Murielle Betts and Marilyn Smith; and a grandson Cory E. Whitten.He is survived by his wife Audrey; two sons; Maynard D. Whitten and his fiancé Jacqueline D. Bowden of Manchester, and Dwight E. Whitten and his wife Penny of Manchester; two sisters; Erlene Pelton of West Gardiner and Shirley Dennis of Gardiner; a grandson Chad M. Whitten of Manchester, and great granddaughters, Ava L. Whitten and Ophelia C.L. Whitten; also several nieces, nephews; and cousins.Graveside services will be held at a later date to be announced in the Manchester Forks Cemetery.Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta where condolences to the family may be shared on the website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

