WALES – Merle G. Douglas Sr., 88, a resident of Wales, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 18, 2020 at his home. He was born Aug. 20, 1931 in Litchfield, the son of Granville Douglas and Grace (Holt) Douglas. He attended schools in Litchfield. Merle proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. On May 22, 1954, he married his wife of 66 years, Gloria Danforth of Litchfield.Merle worked as a mechanic and driving instructor for the Maine Department of Transportation until his retirement. In his earlier years he was a truck driver and worked on the family farm and cut wood with his father, twitching it out with horses. He was a member of the American Legion Post 204 in Monmouth where he was commander for several years.He enjoyed hunting, fishing, listening to country music, gardening and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He especially liked watching the Red Sox.He is survived by his wife Gloria (Glo) Douglas; sons, Merle Douglas Jr. and wife Wendy and Wendell Douglas and wife Paula, daughters Merline Douglas and partner Terrence Sturtevant, Carman Douglas, Noreen Dumais and husband Marc, Peggy Gilley and husband Jeffrey. He is also survived by his brother George Pease, sisters Sheena Ouellette, Roxanne Profenno and Mary Profenno; and 15 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren along with many nieces, nephews; and cousins and step siblings. He was predeceased by his parents; several siblings; and daughter Rebecca Jean Douglas who passed in 1972.His family and friends will remember him as a kind, loving man with a great sense of humor. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.comInterment at a later date at Litchfield Plains Cemetery, Plains Road, Litchfield.Arrangements by BRAGDON-FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 707 Main Street, Monmouth.In lieu of flowerscontributionsmay be made to:American LegionPost 204PO Box 420Monmouth, Maine 04259

