WINTHROP – Philip Roland Tilton, 79, of Winthrop, passed away on April 17, 2020 with his beloved wife of 49 years, Betty Ann Hodsdon by his side.Phil was born in Portsmouth, N.H., April 12, 1941, the son of Edna Dorothy Berry and Roland Philip Tilton.Phil was an Eagle Scout excelling in archery, an avid basketball player and a dedicated Portsmouth High School Clipper Band chaperone. He loved lakeside vacations, water sports, watching and playing games with family and friends. Phil was known for his sense of humor, gentle and kind caring spirit .We will cherish memories of Phil in our hearts forever.He is survived by his wife, Betty; sister Gail Tilton Ogden (Wayne) of Cape Coral, Fla.; sons Mark Tilton (wife Suzanne Wheelock) Haverhill, Mass., John Tilton (partner Eugene Zakharov) Portsmouth, N.H., daughter Janice Thompson, Winthrop, son Jim Thompson, Goteborg, Sweden, son Steve Thompson, Lockhart, Texas; several grand and great- grandchildren; and last but not least, his adoring dog and best friend Chewy, all of whom he loved dearly.There will be a private family service, with a Celebration of Life at a later date.Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin Street, Winthrop. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of th e funeral home website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.comIn lieu of flowers,donations may be made to: Humane Society Waterville Area 100 Webb Road Waterville, ME 04901207-873-2430 www.hswa.org

