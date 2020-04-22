A concert featuring Laurel Jordan at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 25 at facebook.com/laureljordanmusic.
Because it falls just a few days after April 22, musician Laurel Jordan’s songwriter showcase will have an Earth Day theme and will include songs about nature and the environment.
You’ll hear tunes from Jordan as well as Carolyn Cotter.
There is a suggested $5-$20 donation, and a portion of the proceeds will go to the Nature Conservancy with the rest going to the performers. The donation link will be shared during the show.
